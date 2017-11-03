 Donald Trump is kicked off Twitter – temporarily - Macleans.ca
  0

Donald Trump is kicked off Twitter – temporarily

Trump’s account was deactivated briefly by a Twitter customer support worker on their last day on the job
Twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Email

 
The Twitter Inc. accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @POTUS and @realDoanldTrump, are seen on an Apple Inc. iPhone arranged for a photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a visit to the White House planned for next week after Trump on Thursday reinforced his demand, via Twitter, that Mexico pay for a barrier along the U.S. southern border to stem illegal immigration. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The Twitter Inc. accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @POTUS and @realDoanldTrump, are seen on an Apple Inc. iPhone arranged for a photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – A Twitter customer support worker who was on his or her last day on the job deactivated President Donald Trump’s account for a few minutes Thursday evening, the social media company reported.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president’s personal account, ?RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist.” The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.

Twitter took responsibility for the outage. In a tweeted statement, the company said Trump’s account was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error” by one of its employees. The account was unreachable for 11 minutes.

Twitter later said the deactivation “was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.”

“We are conducting a full internal review,” the company said.

A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

MORE ABOUT DONALD TRUMP:
Twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Sign in to comment.