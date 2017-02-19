Donald Trump walks the line between fake and real in Florida

For a master class in the sort of “fake news” Donald Trump routinely accuses the media of creating, one need look no further than the “2020 campaign rally” he held Saturday at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport. The hastily convened event saw a president in office a mere four weeks campaigning for his second term against no named opponent. People queued in 80-degree sun for upwards of four hours before being crammed into an airport hanger—some 9,000 of them, according to local police estimates. A half hour behind schedule, at 5:30, the crowd roared at the sight of Air Force One gliding alongside the hangar to the dramatic orchestral theme of 1997 Harrison Ford action-adventure Air Force One.

The most “fake-news” aspect of the event wasn’t the Hollywood entrance. It was the president summoning to the stage a supporter who’d waited in line since 4 a.m. After the No. 1 fan, a wild-eyed fellow, passed a cursory Secret Service check, Trump gave him the mic to utter a few fawning, incoherent words. Within minutes, the man was identified as West Palm Beach native Gene Huber and immediately vaulted into the pantheon of American celebrities who are famous for being famous. The very media Trump repeatedly blasts as “dishonest” and as “fake news”—among them CNN—scrambled to interview Huber, who shared that he salutes and prays to a life-size cardboard replica of Trump every day. “Somewhere in Florida a meth lab is going unattended,” one man commented on Twitter.

What went down in Bevard County, Fla. on Saturday night couldn’t, by traditional measures, be considered “fake news,” of course. Anything involving the U.S. president, no matter how staged, is treated, and normalized, as “true news” or “news news.”

Yet, in itself, Trump propaganda was newsworthy, a continuation of his bid to rebut the deluge of leaks and criticism over the past week. The event was carefully staged. A fleet of buses, 12 by one count, brought people in. Signs were handed out—fuschia “Women for Trump” and red “Let’s make America’s airports great again.” After Trump’s travel ban, now on hold, which saw mass protests at airports, the location offered a symbolically defiant Top Gun backdrop. Trump campaigned the same hangar in September 2016, on an even hotter day. “People were dropping like flies,” a man who was there told me. A few fainted on Saturday; others needed to be lead out. Some in the crowd used their placards to fan those in distress.

The crowd—predominantly white, with many veterans present—went wild when it was announced first lady Melania Trump was accompanying her husband. Melania, wearing a red dress that perfectly matched the sea of “Make America Great” hats in the crowd, lead a recitation of the Lord’s Prayer, reading as one not familiar with it. Behind her, a wall of “Blacks for Trump 2020” signs positioned for the cameras; behind the non-racist optics, the group has been linked to conspiracy theorists. Trump tried to keep his eyes closed but they darted into the crowd. He mumbled a few words, rallying at the “power and glory” line. At the podium, Trump expressed surprise his wife had actively breached the line between church and state in a pander to the Christian audience. Not that he disapproved: “I didn’t know that Melania was going to be saying the Lord’s Prayer, but I thought that was very beautiful, thank you, thank you.”

There’s support—and great hope—for the Trump presidency in Melbourne. The central Florida town is a 80 percent white; unemployment, at 4.9 percent, is slightly higher than the national average. Cape Canaveral is a half hour drive away. An Uber driver who boasted of once caddying for Trump, describes him as “down to earth.” They hold faith the billionaire is their defender. “He’s a good person,” the driver said, adding, “I only wish that he’d act more presidential.” An airport shuttle driver who served in Vietnam spoke of many scraping by on $8 to $9 an hour. “People are working two, three jobs,” he said. Obama was good for the world but not America, he says. “It’s bad here, not just the economy. There’s a lot of fear.” He holds out faith Trump will reform health care, lower taxes and increase the mininimum wage. “He has a lot on his plate,” he says.

The locale was also geographically convenient for Trump; it’s less than 200 kilometres from his members-only resort, Mar-a-Lago, the “the southern White House,” as he calls it. The weekend marked the third in a row Trump has spent there, with the media coverage also doubling as free marketing for his properties. The morning after the rally, news reports showed the president played golf at a Trump course.

Anyone who’d attended a Trump event before could be excused for experiencing déjà vu Saturday. The playlist—a bizarre mix of AC/DC, Elton John, Credence Clearwater Revival, and the Beatles “Revolution” tailored to a Boomer crowd—was recycled from the previous campaign, with fast and slower tunes carefully alternated to not work the crowd into too much of a frenzy. Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” something of a campaign anthem, was met with cheers. As always, Trump exited the stage to a song seemingly made by a Trump critic: the Rolling Stone’s “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

The mainstays of Trump’s stump speeches got another airing: the focus on law and order and need for strict borders; the promises to destroy ISIS, create “jobs, jobs, jobs,” to “drain the swamp” and “Make America Great Again.” Post-presidency, a few tweaks have been added: his newfound grievance that he “inherited a mess;” his likening of his “America First” attitude to international movements like Brexit; his description of himself a “NATO fan” who plans to carve out bilateral trade deals.

On a primal level, being in front of a cheering crowd clearly fed a Trump need, the way a photosynthesizing plant needs sunlight, or a leech requires blood. The forum gave Trump an opportunity to ignore Washington chaos and responsibilities, to deliver a script that won’t be met with questions in the room. “The White House is running so smoothly,” he declared, as if the well-documented dysfunction of the past two weeks hadn’t happened. The crowd roared.

The night also served as a reminder that Trump is all about the deal, not managing its consequences. On stage Saturday, the president highlighted this alleged skill a few times, including making Boeing and Lockheed Martin compete to cut costs on the problem-plagued F-35 fighter-jet. Similarly his rush to campaign again suggests similar restlessness. Trump filed paperwork for reelection on Jan. 20, the day he was sworn in, and the earliest a president has done so (Obama filed after two years in office, George Bush almost a year and a half into his first term). The move allows him to fund-raise amid other freedoms. He also trademarked “Keep America Great,” a slogan that suggests confidence he’ll make it so.

Mostly, however, the event reinforced Trump’s ongoing attack on the media. The stage had been set with Trump 75-minutes solo press conference on Thursday in which he blamed and attacked the press. On Friday, he named “fake news” outlets, among them CNN and NBC, “the enemy of the American people,” on Twitter. “Enemy of the people,” it’s worth noting, was also a phrase invoked during Stalin’s purges in which tens of millions were killed. As Mitchell Orenstein, professor of Russian and East European studies at the University of Pennsylvania defines the term in an interview: “What it basically meant was a death sentence.”

Such rhetoric is setting the media up as Trump’s unofficial opponent, part of that noxious “swamp” he has promised to drain. In Trump’s world, the free press has become a proxy for Hillary Clinton, a new force to be demonized, even locked up. Trump hammered at these themes on Saturday. “When the media lies to the people, I will never let them get away with it,” he said. “They have their own agenda and their agenda is not your agenda.” He even tried to align himself with Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln, who “fought with the media and called them out,” a comment that to say the least rewrites history. Jefferson, in fact, said: “Where the press is free, and every man able to read, all is safe.”

As during pre-election Trump rallies, the crowd turned on instruction to boo the media pen. Post Trump victory, however, there’s been a shift: supporters have been emboldened to be aggressive with the press up close. Waiting in line outside, they routinely asked reporters who they were affiliated with, then booed if they didn’t like the answer. Contempt for media criticism of Trump was a repeated theme: “Trump has done 14 great things, but all the media focuses on is Russia,” one women gripped. Many spoke as if the press should serve as Trump’s PR department—the very model for autocracies. Tellingly, Trump mega-fan Gene Huber used his CNN appearance to school the CNN host: “Let’s just be a little, little nicer to our president,” he instructed.

Speaking to people in line, I heard many expressed frustration, even anger, that their concerns have not previously been heard, a reality exacerbated by widespread closure of small-town papers. One man said he’d been frustrated with media coverage for years before Trump’s declared his presidential intentions. That a hardening schism divides America was all too evident. Hardcore Trump fans referred to Liberals as “libtards.” “Deplorable” is a badge of pride and bonding. One supporter called out “Heil Trump,” with no one seeming to care. Those opposing Trump are “the real racists,” many said. The 50 or so people who showed up to protest Trump, many in pink pussy hats, were mocked. “Come get the hug your parents never gave you—not a rapey hug, a real hug,”one man yelled.

There was a consensus that it was the press, not Trump, who lied. People said they preferred an “unfiltered” president, rejecting any suggestion he needs to be fact-checked. The idea that Thursday press conference featured 17 lies was rejected. Trump’s habit of uttering falsehoods, ridiculous superlatives and outrageous statements was also in full force in Melbourne.

The sea change toward the press extends post-election can be seen in the limited information provided by the Trump campaign. Maclean’s inquiries about the event went unanswered. Requests for media accreditation sent to the email address provided by a voice recording provided came back “undeliverable.” To obtain a ticket, one had to supply a U.S. phone number and email. Yet tickets weren’t required. Attendees walked through a metal detectors, their bags were searched, and they were in.

Trump’s focus, as ever, was on “winning” against all odds, and, by extension, making his supporters feel like winners too: “This was a great movement, a movement like has never been seen before in our country or before anywhere else, this was a truly great movement and I want to be here with you and I will always be with you,” the president said, somewhat ominously.

The event also obliquely showcased something else: Trump’s co-dependence, his symbiotic danse macabre, with the media. Huber was chosen from the crowd because Trump saw him while watching TV coverage about himself. The president repeatedly berated the media, claiming they wouldn’t honestly report on crowd size in the huge hangar. “This is where they keep the big planes,” he said said, as if to reassure himself.

As Huber was making his cable debut, more news about Trump’s alleged ties to Russia was surfacing, with Reuters reporting that “U.S. inquiries into Russian election hacking include three FBI probes.” The headline is yet another reminder of how the Trump campaign’s choice of Air Force One soundtrack comic or ominous or both. That movie featured Russian terrorists taking over the US president’s plane, though of course America prevailed at the end, as it does in the movies. Was the Trump campaign trolling America with the choice? Or was it oblivious to the nuance? Saturday’s real “fake news” rally proved they were one and the same.