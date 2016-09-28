Election daily: Clinton targets battleground Florida

Sept. 28, 2016: Still feeling a surge after the first debate, Hillary Clinton’s team is targeting to win the battleground state of Florida, considered a must-win for Trump if he wants to become president. Meanwhile, in another competitive state, a Republican-leaning newspaper in Arizona endorsed Clinton, marking the first time in the paper’s long history it endorsed a Democrat for president. Donald Trump, meanwhile, is preparing for the next presidential debate by asking his supporters which topics they’d like him to focus on next time he squares off against Clinton.

Here’s what you need to know about what happened today on the campaign trail.

Clinton’s Frenzy to win Florida

Clinton doesn’t necessarily need to win Florida to become the next president of the United States. But with 29 electoral votes at play (nearly the equivalent to winning other swing states North Carolina Colorado, and Nevada combined, or 30 electoral votes) Clinton’s camp is reportedly starting to panic about losing the most important state on her map to the White House — namely because minorities aren’t going to turn up in the same kind of numbers they did for Barack Obama.

Her solution? Send in reinforcements. Not only does Obama plan to campaign at least twice on Clinton’s behalf in Florida before Election Day, the campaign just released a radio ad narrated by First Lady Michelle Obama.

Meanwhile, former President Bill Clinton will be travelling Florida by bus starting on Friday to get out the African-American vote. Right now, polls practically a coin flip for who wins Florida. If Clinton can come out on top there, her presidency is a virtual lock.

Click bait

After Monday’s debate, Trump was immediately tweeting out about his supposed win, as shown by unscientific online polls, the ones where anyone could click and vote multiple times. And on three occasions, Fox News hosts referenced these polls as proof of Trump’s win. But they probably won’t be doing much of that anymore.

Fox News’s VP of public-opinion research Dana Blanton reportedly told telling its TV producers not to give these unscientific online polls much credence on air as they “do not meet our editorial standards.” In a memo, obtained by Business Insider, Blanton wrote, “News networks and other organizations go to great effort and rigor to conduct scientific polls — for good reason. “She added later that the online polls referenced previously, “are nonsense, not true measures of public opinion.”

Family Feud

Obama knows that Trump hasn’t been able to rouse black voters. But he also knows if African-Americans don’t show up at voting booths for Clinton this election, like they did for him four and eight years ago, Obama may be cleaning out his room at the White House to make room for a President Trump. With that mind, Obama called in Wednesday morning to chat on the radio show of Steve Harvey (he of Family Feud fame and Miss Universe infamy) with a message for black voters: ‘If you don’t vote, that’s a vote for Trump.’ If you vote for a third-party candidate who’s got no chance to win, that’s a vote for Trump. […] My legacy’s on the ballot. All the work we’ve done over the last eight years is on the ballot.”

Debate prep: What do you think I should do?

After a lackluster first debate, in which many criticized Trump for a lack of preparation, the Republican nominee is asking his own followers what he should prepare for in the second debate. In a campaign email, the 30-question survey asks which topics people felt Trump was strongest, and whether or not she should have brought up certain topics—from Clinton’s role in Benghazi to her calling half of Trump supporters “deplorables.”

And if the survey shows people believe he should spend more time highlighting his plans and attack Clinton on every scandal he lays out, then he’s got a lot of prepping to do with less than two weeks until the next debate.

Conservatives for Clinton

The Arizona Republic is a pretty conservative paper. In its Wednesday editorial, the paper said that since its launch way back in 1890, the paper has “never endorsed a Democrat over a Republican for president. Never.” But it also wrote that this year is different, which is why they are endorsing Clinton. The editorial explained how Trump’s flaws are deeper than Clinton’s, how Arizona already tried a hardline approach to curb illegal immigration—and it failed—and how Trump panders without offering any solution.

You can add the Arizona Republic to a growing list of papers endorsing a Democrat for the first time. And it’s not just right-wing papers either. On Wednesday John Warner, the popular Republican state senator for Virginia from 1979-2009, said he’d be voting for Clinton this November.

Fat-shaming Trump

After a look Trump’s doctor’s letter, which he provided after his appearance on Dr. Oz, the Republican’s body mass index is hovering around 30 — borderline obese. So in the aftermath of Trump complaining about a former Miss Universe — repeating on Fox & Friends earlier this week, “She was a winner, and she gained a massive amount of weigh. It was a real problem.” — Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill called on Twitter for Trump to have daily weigh-ins.

The D women Senators have talked & we're concerned about Donald's weight. Campaign stress? We think a public daily weigh-in is called for. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) September 28, 2016

When asked if she was joking, she tweeted back: “Ummm. Yes. Obviously. A pointed one.”

The saddest poll of the day

American politics is so divided, it’s breaking up friendships. According to a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday, seven per cent of respondents said this presidential race has cost them friendships — and more often it’s the Clinton supporters saying their losing friends or ending it.

Hardly a quick fix

No person speaks in absolute perfect sentence structure, but if it sounds like Trump is often repeating himself, so not saying a lot with a whole lot of words, it’s because he might be. And so, one of the New Yorker’s copy editors took a stab at copy-editing Trump’s words from the first debate to make it clearer.