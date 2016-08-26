For the record, Stephen Harper’s resignation message to constituents

For the record, the text of Stephen Harper’s remarks following his resignation Friday as member of Parliament for Calgary Heritage:

Greetings, fellow Calgarians and fellow Canadians.

Today I wish to inform you that I am stepping down as the member of Parliament for Calgary Heritage.

For a total of nearly 18 years, I have had the tremendous honour of representing Calgary in the Parliament of Canada. On seven occasions, I have been deeply humbled by your trust and support, time and again. And I leave elected office proud of what our team accomplished together.

We united all Conservatives behind our agenda. We cut taxes, made critical investments and balanced the national budget. We got tough on crime and put families first. We managed our G7 economy through the worst global recession since the Great Depression, and came out in the strongest position of them all. We took principled decisions in a complex and dangerous world. And, whether at home or abroad, we were always proud to stand up for Canada.

Friends, we did a lot together, but I know the best is yet to come.

Our country must continue to serve as a model of prosperity and freedom. Pursue the principles we have stood for at home and abroad, and our children, and children’s children, will inherit the Canada we know and love so dearly.

As I bid farewell to the Parliament of Canada, and prepare for the next chapter of my life, my eternal thanks to the constituents of Calgary Heritage, to the members of the Conservative Party, and to all Canadians for having given me the honour of serving the best country in the world.

May God bless all of you and may God bless Canada.