Four big spending measures in a modest budget

Health: $11 billion over a decade for home care and mental health, on top of the nearly $40 billion a year Ottawa transfers to the provinces under the Canada Health Transfer.

Housing: $11.2 billion over 11 years for building, renewing and repairing affordable housing, on top of $2.2 billion over two years that was announced in the 2016 budget.

Skills: $1.8 billion over six years to expand Ottawa’s Labour Market Development Agreements with the provinces, and $900 million over six years for new Workforce Development Agreements.

Caring: $691.3 million over five years to give Canadians who need to look after a sick or injured family member up to 15 weeks of support, on top of an existing benefit for caring for those near the end of life.

