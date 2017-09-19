Government deficit smaller than expected, but debt rises
Federal deficit roughly $5 billion less than forecast, while debt rose $15 billion year over year
OTTAWA – The federal Finance Department says the government ran a smaller deficit than it was expecting in the spring budget, ending its 2016-17 fiscal year with a deficit of $17.8 billion.
That compared with a $23-billion deficit that was forecast in the spring budget.
The smaller-than-expected deficit came as revenue was $1.4 billion higher than expected due to higher GST revenue and non-resident income tax.
Program spending was also $3.7 billion lower than forecast due to lower-than expected infrastructure transfer payments; lower-than-expected bad debt expenses; and a downward adjustment to the expenses at the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.
Public debt charges were about $100 million lower than forecast due to lower interest rates.
The deficit for the 2016-17 fiscal year compared with a $1-billion deficit for the 2015-16 fiscal year.
Compared with a year ago, government revenues were down $2.0 billion or 0.7 per cent compared with the previous year due to a drop in personal income tax revenue, employment insurance premium revenue and other revenues, offset in part by an increase in GST revenue.
Program spending rose by $16.2 billion or 6.0 per cent due to increases in major transfers to individuals, major transfers to other levels of government and other transfer payments. Public debt charges were down $1.3 billion or 5.2 per cent due to lower interest rates.
The federal debt was $631.9 billion at March 31, 2017, up from $616.0 billion a year earlier.
The mainstream media playing along with the Trudeau Liberals “expectations” game.
The deficit is up by nearly $20 billion dollars over last year. Because Morneau exaggerated the size the deficit would be in the spring does not make it “smaller”.
Plus, it is actually a much worse deterioration in the fiscal position because the Liberals loaded up several billion dollars of extra spending at the end of the previous year, just after they took office, to make the previous year look worse. So it is really closer to a $30 billion dollar increase in the deficits if one takes away all the Liberal shenanigans in stuffing spending to make their deficits appear smaller.
