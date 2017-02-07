Government to provide Bombardier with $372m in loans

MONTREAL – MONTREAL – The federal government says it will give Bombardier $372.5 million in repayable loans over four years to support the Global 7000 and CSeries aircraft projects.

Bombardier has been appealing for US$1 billion in federal assistance since late 2015.

Last year, the company received a US$1-billion investment for the CSeries passenger jet program from the Quebec government in exchange for a 49.5-per-cent stake.

The CSeries, which entered commercial service last year, was mired in delays and cost overruns.

As of late November, Bombardier received at least 360 firm orders for the jets.