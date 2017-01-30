How Canadian politicians reacted to Donald Trump’s refugee ban

The world reacted—and almost universally recoiled—throughout the weekend over U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban prohibiting passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries, including those with visas and green cards who had been living in the U.S., from entering the country. Protesters descended on airports, the White House and the streets, as ordinary citizens and political leaders alike denounced the drastic and chaotically implemented measures, which shut out citizens and dual nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen—though notably, not those from other Muslim nations, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where Trump has business interests.

Canadian political leaders, of course, weighed in as well. What was interesting was the temperature range of the responses, and not always from the expected points on the political spectrum. Most—including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has so far assiduously avoided criticizing the President he will have to deal with at close range—chose indirect indictment by pointedly reiterating the commitment of their communities to welcoming immigrants and refugees.

Here, arrayed from the most blistering to the distinctly disinterested, are the responses of prominent Canadian politicians.

Blistering denunciation

Former Minister of Citizenship, Immigration and Multiculturalism Jason Kenney:

NDP leader Tom Mulcair

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose

Tepidly displeased

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen

Statement in a press conference on January 29: “I can tell you what our principles are. Our principles are of openness, open to ideas, open to people, open to those who want to come here and make a better life for themselves, contribute to our economy [with] their high skills, and to also to continue to have compassion for those who seek sanctuary in our country, and I think we’ve been a better country as a result.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall

Toronto Mayor John Tory

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne

Utterly laissez-faire

Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier

Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch

