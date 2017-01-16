  2

How Trudeau’s cabinet stacks up against Trump’s team

Donald Trump’s cabinet is overwhelmingly white, old, and male, not to mention really, really rich. Trudeau’s team couldn’t be more different.
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
(L)President-elect Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Trump International Golf Club for a day of meetings, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (R) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to supporters at the 2016 Liberal Biennial Convention Winnipeg Saturday, May 28, 2016. (Photograph by John Woods)

(L)President-elect Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Trump International Golf Club for a day of meetings, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (R) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to supporters at the 2016 Liberal Biennial Convention Winnipeg Saturday, May 28, 2016. (Photograph by John Woods)

“Because it’s 2015” is so 2015. (And so Canadian, it seems.) With the inauguration of President Donald Trump mere days away, a noticeable trend has emerged in his picks for the most important cabinet positions in the new administration: they’re overwhelmingly white, old, and male, not to mention really, really rich.

Of the 19 cabinet level nominations Trump has announced so far, only five are either women or visible minorities. In other words, three-quarters are white men. That stands in stark contrast to the cabinet Trudeau has assembled (both pre- and post-shuffle). But age, gender and ethnicity is only one way members of the two cabinets differ. To highlight that, Maclean’s took a deeper look into the policy positions and backgrounds of top members of each country’s cabinet. We included an icebreaker for if and when the cabinet members meet their counterpart in the other country.

MORE: What you need to know about Trump’s inauguration

CABINET_MATCHUPS_1


Name Chrystia Freeland, foreign affairs Rex Tillerson, secretary of state
Age 48 64
Previous job Journalism CEO of ExxonMobil
Years of political experience 4 0 (worked at Exxon since 1975)
Speaks Russian Yes No
Relationship to Vladimir Putin Putin banned her from entering Russia Putin awarded him Russia's 'Order of Friendship'
Stance on free trade Brokered CETA deal with Europe Does not oppose TPP (unlike Trump)
Big task ahead Save NAFTA Decide on lifting Russian sanctions
Icebreaker She wrote the book on Plutocrats His net worth is US$385 million

CABINET_MATCHUPS_2


Catherine McKenna, environment minister Scott Pruitt, EPA administrator
Age 45 48
Previous job Lawyer Attorney general of Oklahoma
Years of political experience 2 14
On climate change 'Everyone knows we need to take action and we need to take action now' 'The debate about climate change is truly that. It's debate'
Coal Announced planned phase-out by 2030 Called Obama's clean power plan a 'war on coal'
Big task ahead Implement national carbon pricing plan Dismantle federal environmental regulations
Icebreaker Last name is McKenna He has a daughter named McKenna

CABINET_MATCHUPS_3


Harjit Sajjan, minister of national defence James 'Mad Dog' Mattis, defense secretary
Age 46 66
Previous job Vancouver police gang squad investigator Marine Corps four-star general (retired)
Years of political experience 2 0
Deployments Afghanistan (3 times); Bosnia Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, Iraq
On war 'People think that 'badass' is about fighting, but we also got the population that was serving the Taliban to come back to our side. We got them off the battlefield.' 'You know, it's a hell of a hoot. It's fun to shoot some people. I'll be right upfront with you, I like brawling.'
Big task ahead Defence policy review, continue the fight against ISIS Continue fight against ISIS; contend with Russia, the 'principal threat' to U.S. security
Icebreaker Received Order of Military Merit for efforts in Kandahar Commanded the first Marine force to enter Afghanistan after 9/11

CABINET_MATCHUPS_4


Bill Morneau, finance minister Steven Mnuchin, treasury secretary
Age 54 54
Previous job Executive chair of HR firm Morneau Sheppell Goldman Sachs partner-turned-movie financeer, including the films American Sniper, Our Brand is Crisis, Inherent Vice and Rules Don't Apply
Years of political experience 2 0
Housing crash Trying to prevent one in Canada Made millions off the U.S. crash by buying a failed mortgage lender and foreclosing on homeowners
Big task ahead Prove that big deficit infrastructure spending will grow the economy The largest overhaul of the U.S. tax system since Ronald Reagan
Icebreaker Co-wrote 'The Real Retirement' about how Canadians are better off than they think Executive producer for movie 'The Intern' about a 70-year-old widower bored in retirement

CABINET_MATCHUPS_5


Jody Wilson-Raybould, justice minister Jeff Sessions, attorney general
Age 45 70
Previous job Crown prosecutor-turned-regional chief of B.C. Assembly of First Nations Senator for Alabama
Years of political experience 7 22
On Marijuana 'We are proceeding in a concerted way in respect to marijuana in terms of legalization and regulation and working with other jurisdictions to approach this in a thoughtful way' 'We need grown-ups in charge in Washington to say marijuana is not the kind of thing that out to be legalized.'
LGBTQ Introduced legislation to guarantee legal and human rights protection to transgender people Voted against legislation that would prohibit employers from firing employees because of the sexual orientation or gender identity.
Big task ahead Review of federal laws and policies that impact the rights of Indigenous peoples From immigration to crime to civil rights, back up Trump's pledge to be the 'law and order' president
Icebreaker Um, they're both... Lawyers?

CABINET_MATCHUPS_6


Jane Philpott, health minister Tom Price, health secretary
Age 56 62
Previous job Physician Congressman from Georgia
Years of political experience 2 20
On women's rights 'Our government firmly supports a woman's right to choose, and believes that safe and legal abortions should be available to any woman who needs it.' 'Bring me one woman who has been left behind [by not being able to afford contraception]. Bring me one. There's not one.'
On HIV/AIDS Founder of 'Give a Day to World AIDS' Member of fringe medical organization that questions link between HIV and AIDS
Big task ahead Tackle national opioid crisis Replace Obamacare
Icebreaker Father was a Presbyterian minister He's Presbyterian

Here’s another powerful (if admittedly visually disturbing) way to look at the vast difference between Team Trump and Team Trudeau, combining the four faces of what are arguably the highest-profile cabinet roles in each country.

TRUMP_TRUDEAU CABINETS_NEW
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

How Trudeau’s cabinet stacks up against Trump’s team

  1. Very proud of Canada and our government.
    we look to be going against the tide however.

    Reply

  2. Under the southern-fried Sessions, you spelled ‘aught’ wrong.

    These people Trump has chosen… so vastly underqualified for their positions it makes my skin crawl.

    Reply

Sign in to comment.