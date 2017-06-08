  1

James Comey testifies to Congress: Full video

Watch former FBI director James Comey testify regarding possible foreign influence in the U.S. election
Watch as former FBI director James Comey testifies before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Comey released his opening statement on Wednesday, and will answer questions pertaining to potential Russian influence in the 2016 U.S. election, and regarding the investigation the FBI conducted.

  1. Comey also agreed that no one has ever been charged for “hoping” an investigation would go away. Comey’s words

    Reply

