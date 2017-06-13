  0

Jeff Sessions testifies to Congress: Full video

Watch U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testify before a Senate committee on Russia and James Comey’s firing
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions is due to give testimony before the Senate intelligence committee Tuesday.

It is expected that he will face a number of questions pertaining to his personal Russian contacts, as well as the role he played in the firing of former FBI director James Comey.

Watch his testimony live here at 2:30pm ET.

