Justin Trudeau on trade, pot and Die Hard's status as a Christmas movie - Macleans.ca
Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down for a year-end interview on City’s Breakfast Television. He offered some insight into why he thinks a NAFTA deal will come together, but added that “no deal is better than a bad deal.” He also answered viewer questions on small businesses going through tough times and the pitfalls of legal pot.
At the end of the interview, Trudeau answered questions in rapid-fire. He weighed in on a perennial holiday debate: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Watch the full interview above and the lightning round below.