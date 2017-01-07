Justin Trudeau plans campaign-style tour of Canada
Justin Trudeau attempts to re-establish grassroots connection with Liberal supporters
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ringing in the new year with a determined effort to re-establish his connection with grassroots Canadians after closing out 2016 amid accusations of kowtowing to wealthy donors at elite Liberal fundraisers.
Trudeau is planning to embark on a campaign-style tour, talking to average folks at coffee shops and church basements across the country.
His communications director, Kate Purchase, says Trudeau will make three or four pit stops each day of the tour.
It was initially slated to take up six or seven days over the next three weeks, with breaks for a trip to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and a two-day cabinet retreat before Parliament resumes at the end of the month.
But the Prime Minister’s Office announced Friday that Trudeau has cancelled plans to attend the elite Davos summit of business, academic and government leaders. Instead, he’ll expand the cross-country tour, spending more time meeting more ordinary Canadians in more locations.
Expansion of the tour came on the same day that news emerged that Trudeau, his family and some friends spent the holidays on a private Bahamian island owned by the Aga Khan, a wealthy philanthropist, hereditary spiritual leader of the world’s Ismaili Muslims and a long-time Trudeau family friend.
The first leg of the tour is to start at the end of next week with Trudeau travelling Highway 401 from Ottawa to London, Ont., with an overnight at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.
That will be followed up by stops in British Columbia, Quebec and the Prairies, with events still being planned for the Atlantic provinces.
Purchase says the events will be a mix of traditional town hall-style, question-and-answer sessions and more informal mingling with people in coffee shops and church basements.
“We see this as part of a concerted effort to remain connected to Canadians, at home in their communities,” she says.
“The prime minister wants to hear from them how they are feeling at the start of 2017, what their concerns and anxieties are and what we can do to help alleviate that.”
The tour may also be intended to reverse the slippage in Trudeau’s popularity over the final months of 2016 as he deflected allegations of unethical fundraising practices over his appearance at multiple events where donors contributed as much as $1,500 to the Liberal party in order to rub shoulders with the prime minister.
It will also feed into consultations leading up to his government’s second budget, likely to be introduced in February or March.
The budget, the highlight of the winter parliamentary sitting, is expected to focus on the government’s innovation strategy, which Purchase describes as anticipating economic opportunities of the future and helping middle-class Canadians take advantage of them.
In addition to the tour, Trudeau is to convene a cabinet retreat in Calgary on Jan. 22-24.
He held a retreat in nearby Kananaskis in the spring, but Purchase says the Calgary gathering will give ministers a chance to tap into the mood in the oilpatch following decisions late last year to approve two pipelines and to impose a national price on carbon as part of a pan-Canadian climate change strategy.
Trudeau will not be attending the Jan. 20 inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States, an event not customarily attended by Canadian prime ministers.
As for the Davos summit, Jan. 17-20, the PMO says the Canadian government will be well-represented by a number of cabinet ministers.
“The forum is a prime opportunity to highlight Canada’s strength as a place to invest, grow and establish new business opportunities and our ministers will be doing that work and building new relationships,” said spokesman Cameron Ahmad.
This year’s summit is focused on a theme close to Trudeau’s heart: developing ways to ensure the benefits of economic growth and social progress are spread more equitably, to counter the frustration over unevenly shared prosperity that has led to an explosion of protectionism, populism and nativism around the globe.
He is travelling to try to promote innovation?????!!!! What a joke!!! This liberal government is totally blind to innovation. Here is my experience with this government. I approached them, sending emails to my MP, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defence, and the Science and technology Ministers. I detailed how I had been working on a science project for over 35 years and have finally been successful in the development of an entirely new propulsion system. I have converted centrifugal force into directed thrust. I have a working prototype and a patent pending. This new propulsion system will replace every jet and rocket engine. It continually accelerates in outer space. It can be adapted for commercial, and even domestic lifting purposes. It has no speed limit. It works in any environment, air, under water, in space. It is a completely closed unit with no external vents or moving parts. This will create several entirely new industries. Our liberal government has totally ignored me or shuffled me off to some bureaucrat who has no understanding, power, or ability to help.
This new invention could have provided tens of billions of dollars in tax revenue for our federal and various provincial governments. But now I find myself in discussions with corporations in other countries. This will end up being further developed and manufactured somewhere other than Canada. The related industries will be developed outside of our country and we will miss the economic development, jobs, and tax revenue that this will create. This could have been avoided if these Liberals had any foresight, business experience, or just general intelligence.
I am so disappointed with this government. It makes me wonder if there is a single intelligent brain among the entire government.
1Innovator on
Certainly different than spending time and money in other countries.
The problem is these “pit stops/coffee shops” will be filled with nothing but fans and sycophants.
Realistic and constructive thoughts rarely if ever get heard and certainly not acted on.
fatjack on
He will have a lame duck tour.
Fred Sook on
I suppose it’s good Justin gets out on a tour like this. He’s the Liberal’s cover boy after-all and they might as get as much use out of him as they can before his looks are gone.
Ronald Wallace on
Trudeau accepts a gift from the Aga Khan worth thousands of dollars in vacation time on a private island, a person whose Foundation receives millions of dollars from the Government of Canada.
How is this NOT a conflict of interest.
whyshouldIsellyourwheat on
It is! They just find ways around the truth.
fatjack on
So after a year of traveling the world and meeting with millionaires and attending lavish private parties, he’s finally decided to tour Canada? I’m sure it’s nothing to do with being shot down in the media for barely being in Canada at all does it? It’s too late Turdeau, nobody cares about you and you’re gonna be gone next election, so fast, and by a landslide.
Dorian Grey on