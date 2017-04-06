  0

Justin Trudeau’s speech at Women in the World: Live video

The Prime Minister is in New York City for this year’s Women in the World Summit. Watch the livestream here.
Just a couple of weeks after tabling a federal budget that included a much-hyped Gender Statement for the first time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is off to New York City to address the Women in the World Summit. He’s scheduled to speak at 12 pm ET.

The PM’s announcement of his trip south of the border said the summit “will have meaningful and transparent discussions around gender and other identities, which will help the Government of Canada better understand the challenges faced and will help it make informed decisions to advance the goals of gender equality, fairness, and stronger workforce participation.”

