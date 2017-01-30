  2

Maclean’s Live: Watch question period in Ottawa

As Canada reacts to a shocking weekend, Parliament returns from its winter break. We’re liveblogging QP.
The House of Commons has some talking to do. Donald Trump’s controversial executive order sowed chaos in airports over the weekend and spawned protests on American soil. On Sunday night, six people died in an attack on a Quebec City mosque that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called terrorism. As Canada reacts to a shocking weekend, Parliament returns after its winter break to digest and debate it all. We livestreamed the first question period of 2017—and liveblogged it below.
  1. Will someone please tell Mulcair that the US is a sovereign nation, and controls its own destiny, we may not like it, but we would like it less, if the US started telling us what we should be doing in our country. Trudeau already made his point clear about our country and where we stand. I’m glad we don’t have Mulcair for a PM, not so much for his anger as his boneheaded approach to working with the world and its leaders, good. bad, or ugly.

    Reply

  2. I gave up watching HOCs, due to 2 lame duck leaders asking questions to the PM. When the HOCs gets a full slate of leaders, not lame duck leaders, i may consider watching again, until then, its all noise.

    Reply

