Maclean’s Live: Watch question period in Ottawa

We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We'll send you a link to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* backButton *}
{* forgotPassword_sendButton *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* public_profileBlurb *}
Display Name:
{* public_displayName *}
{* public_name *}
{* public_gender *}
{* public_birthdate *}
{* public_emailAddress *}
{* public_address *}
{* public_phoneNumber *}
We have sent a confirmation email to
{* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!
{* loginWidget *}
Or
Welcome back,
!
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Or
With your existing account from
{* loginWidget *}
Or
With an email account
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_createButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
{* socialRegistration_firstName *}
{* socialRegistration_lastName *}
{* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* socialRegistration_displayName *}
By clicking "Create Account", I confirm that I have read and understood each of the
website terms of service
and
privacy policy
and that I agree to be bound by them.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* backButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_firstName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Subscribe to Macleans.ca newsletters
By clicking "Create Account", I confirm that I have read and understood each of the
website terms of service
and
privacy policy
and that I agree to be bound by them.
{* backButton *}
{* createAccountButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Check your email for a link to reset your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.
{* #resetPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resetPasswordForm *}
Password has been successfully updated.
{* newPasswordForm *}
{* newpassword *}
{* newpasswordConfirm *}
{* /newPasswordForm *}
Thank you for verifying your email address.
Sorry we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below and we'll send you another email.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Will someone please tell Mulcair that the US is a sovereign nation, and controls its own destiny, we may not like it, but we would like it less, if the US started telling us what we should be doing in our country. Trudeau already made his point clear about our country and where we stand. I’m glad we don’t have Mulcair for a PM, not so much for his anger as his boneheaded approach to working with the world and its leaders, good. bad, or ugly.
carpet bomber on
I gave up watching HOCs, due to 2 lame duck leaders asking questions to the PM. When the HOCs gets a full slate of leaders, not lame duck leaders, i may consider watching again, until then, its all noise.
carpet bomber on