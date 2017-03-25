Maclean’s on the Hill: Budget 2017 and Keystone approval

Each week, the Maclean’s Ottawa bureau sits down with Cormac Mac Sweeney to discuss the headlines of the week. This week, chapter two of the Trudeau government’s fiscal plan: the Liberals unveiled their new budget this past week, and Maclean’s Ottawa bureau chief John Geddes joins Cormac to examine the five top stories from the budget—and we also hear from Finance Minister Bill Morneau and former prime minister Paul Martin.

The government and the opposition are locked in a showdown over proposed changes to the procedures in the House of Commons, including scrapping Friday sittings, creating a prime minister’s question period, and limiting the options for filibusters. The parliamentary secretary to the House Leader, Kevin Lamoureux, joins us to defend the move.

Embattled Sen. Don Meredith has a new lawyer—and he’s getting rid of the race card defence. William Trudell speaks to me about the next steps in Meredith’s case, and whether or not the senator will appear before a committee that could try to expel him from the upper chamber over his sexual relationship with a teenager.

We finish the show with Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr reacting to the presidential permit granted to the Keystone XL pipeline. We also get up to speed on this week’s Ottawa Power Rankings, courtesy Maclean’s associate editor Shannon Proudfoot.

Subscribe on iTunes today or play below.

The full episode

Part 1. Bill Morneau defends his budget

Part 2. The Commons fights over Commons reform

Part 3. Don Meredith’s new lawyer goes on the record

Part 4. Jim Carr reacts to Keystone XL’s approval

