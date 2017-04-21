Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Marijuana taxes will be low, says Morneau - Macleans.ca
A woman exhales while smoking a joint during the annual 420 marijuana rally on Parliament hill on Wednesday, April 20, 2016 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
WASHINGTON – Here’s some good news for Canadian pot smokers: high taxes will not join the munchies, the pasties and short-term memory loss as unwelcome side effects of smoking up.
The Canadian government is hinting it wants to keep pot taxes low.
As the feds design tax policy for soon-to-be-legalized marijuana, Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he has one main goal: squeezing out the black market.
He is adamant that maximizing federal revenues is not, and will not be, the priority on pot.
Those comments are a strong hint that Ottawa favours lower taxes on marijuana, to keep the price competitive against the street value and push the local pusher out of business.
A C.D. Howe report this month found 90 per cent of the illegal market would disappear if pot cost $9 per gram, and governments applied only existing sales taxes, producing $675 million a year in federal and provincial revenues.
But the report concluded illegal sales would retain half the market if governments tried squeezing $1 billion in revenue from the sale of marijuana.
Even if the federal government does show restraint w.r.t. pot taxes, will the provincial governments do likewise? It’s not hard to imagine those provincial governments suffering large deficits treating pot like a tax cash cow.
Why is is that cannabis related articles use language like, “…the munchies, the pasties and short-term memory loss as unwelcome side effects of smoking up.”?
But alcohol related articles don’t use language like, “…the vomiting, the hangover and the liver damage from indulging in alcohol.”
Make the provincial, federal and municipal taxes on cannabis comparable to that which is charged on tobacco products. Make the packaging requirements the same as tobacco products. Advertising of cannabis products should also be illegal. Whatever is sauce for the goose should also be sauce for the gander.
