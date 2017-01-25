NDP labels any move to ranked ballot ‘cynical’

OTTAWA – New Democrat MP Nathan Cullen says that if the Liberals push through a ranked ballot system, they would essentially be declaring “nuclear war in politics.”
The NDP critic for democratic reform is dropping this bombastic warning a day after the Liberal government released the results of a controversial online survey about electoral reform.
It was the last phase of their consultations on whether – and how – to change the way people vote in federal elections and now the Liberals are studying the results as they consider whether to go ahead with their promise to get rid of the first-past-the-post electoral system in time for 2019.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed his preference for a ranked ballot, which some argue would give the Liberals a political advantage, but the Liberals have also said they would not make any changes without widespread support from Canadians.
There has been little support for a ranked ballot so far and the message from Cullen, who says such a move would be “incredibly cynical,” underscores the political risks involved.
The Liberals are expected to unveil their plans within the next few weeks.
I completely agree with Mr Cullen on this and am completely opposed to the so-called “ranked ballot system,” which aside from a handful of Liberal partisans, nobody wants; however, I do wish that we would stop calling Instant Runoff Voting (or the Alternative Vote), “ranked ballots” or “the ranked ballot system”.
This voting system, which is used to elect Australia’s House of Representatives, incorporates ranked ballots as a feature; however, so too do many proportional voting systems that would not necessarily privilege the Liberals electorally. Proportional Representation by the Single Transferable Vote (STV) encourages pluralistic and mostly proportional results whilst using ranked ballots in multimember ridings (no party lists), and technically ranked ballots could be tagged onto any number of party list or hybrid systems (including Mixed Member Proportional).
I for one believe that PR-STV would be a good fit for Canada (however, so too would MMP with open and regional party lists). If the Liberals introduced STV, MMP with ranked ballots or something similar with ranked ballots that would be perfectly fine. They would be playing with fire, in all fairness declaring “nuclear war in politics,” if they introduced Instant Runoff Voting (ranked ballots in single member ridings) as A. they have no mandate to do so, B. it would likely benefit them in the short to medium term and C. it is demonstrably worse than First Past the Post (only one OECD country uses this terrible voting system to elect their legislature – Australia, and many there wish to ditch it).
