Ontario and Quebec reach health deals with Ottawa

OTTAWA – Provincial and federal sources say Ontario and Quebec have reached health agreements with Ottawa — a dramatic turnaround after months of negotiations and threats of walkouts at meetings last year.

No details were immediately available on the terms of the deals, but they come on the heels of an arrangement reached last month with British Columbia that included $1.4 billion in health-funding over a 10-year period.

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott, who was expected to announce the agreements Friday during question period, has advocated for targeted money in home care and mental health in order to ensure the areas are treated as priorities.

At a meeting of health and finance ministers last December, provinces and territories rejected a federal offer of $11 billion over 10 years for home care and mental health, as well as $544 million over five years for prescription drug and innovation initiatives.

At that time, Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette threatened to walk out if the federal government didn’t put more money on the table.

Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa accused the federal government of shutting down the December talks in favour of a unilateral approach.

The main point of contention was the Liberal government’s plan to limit annual health transfers to three per cent — half the six per cent increase set out in the last long-term agreement with the provinces.

Philpott insisted, however, that the federal government had put substantial offers on the table that she believed would change the face of health care in Canada.

Since then, Ottawa has signed a number of bilateral deals with provinces, but Alberta and Manitoba remain holdouts.

With files from Andy Blatchford in Ottawa and Allison Jones in Toronto