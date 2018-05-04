Ontario election 2018: Kathleen Wynne, Doug Ford and Andrea Horwath face off in first debate

With a month left before Ontario goes to the polls to elect the next government, the leaders of the three main parties are set to face off in the first televised debate of the campaign.

On Monday May 7 at 6 p.m. CityNews will air the debate, which will focus exclusively on issues related to Toronto, while OMNI 2 will broadcast it in Mandarin and Punjabi.

Maclean’s will carry a livestream of the debate here along with a live blog featuring analysis and opinion from our writers as the night unfolds.

