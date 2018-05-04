Ontario election 2018 platform guide: Where the parties stand on everything from hydro bills to taxes to transit

Election day in Ontario—June 7—is fast approaching, and voters face a stark choice in the three main candidates. Kathleene Wynne and the governing Liberals are campaigning on the record of their 15 years in office and a budget plan that calls for a massive expansion of government spending and deficits. Andrea Horwath is taking the Ontario NDP into her third election as party leader by presenting the NDP as the real progressive choice for voters. Meanwhile Doug Ford, the newly-minted and maverick head of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party hopes to harness taxpayer outrage to propel his party to victory.

Yet sifting through the platforms to find where the parties stand on key issues can be daunting. To make that task easier, Maclean’s has assembled this live cheat sheet which we’ll update throughout the campaign.

NOTE: Much of the Liberal platform comes from the 2018 Ontario budget, while the NDP have posted their platform online. However, large parts of the Ontario PCs platform remain unknown since the party has not indicated which parts of former leader Patrick Brown’s People’s Guarantee platform are being retained. To that end, Maclean’s is piecing together Ford’s policy positions from press reports, party press releases and social media posts.

Deficits

Liberal Party of Ontario

The Liberals have pledged a bevy of increases to social services, healthcare, childcare—all of which will send Ontario into the red again after briefly balancing the provinces books:

With more than $20.3 billion in new spending planned over the next three years, as announced in Budget 2018, the Liberals project annual deficits of between $6.5 billion and $6.7 billion until at least 2020-2021

Under Budget 2018 Ontario isn’t projected to return to balance until 2024-2025

Source: 2018 Ontario Budget

Ontario New Democratic Party

The party projects multi-year deficits with its heavy investment in healthcare and social services.

Five consecutive deficits that would see the province incur a deficit of $3.3. billion in 2018-2019, peaking at more than $5 billion in 2020-2021 before shrinking to $1.9 billion by 2022-2023

No clear timeline to return to a balanced budget

Source: The Canadian Press

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

In contrast to his opponents, Ford is the only leader campaigning on a promise to quickly balance the books and keep them that way.

Ford vowed to cut $6 billion from Ontario’s budget without laying off any public employees, but hasn’t specified how he’d eliminate “inefficiencies”

Convene an “outside audit” to probe spending under the Liberal government of Kathleen Wynne and give more funding to the office of Ontario’s Auditor General

Source: Ontario PC

Taxes

Liberal Party of Ontario

In their most recent budget, the Liberals:

Ditched the provincial surtax (a tax levied on income taxes that kicks in for those earning higher incomes) and readjusted Ontario’s tax brackets

Tax rates for approximately 8.6 million people would stay roughly the same, but 1.8 million would pay an average of $200 more while close to 700,000 would see an average tax cut of $130

No change to corporate taxes

Another tax hike on cigarettes in 2019 of $4 a carton, following two years of increases

Source: 2018 Ontario Budget

Ontario New Democratic Party

The NDP says its projected deficits from its budget will be partially paid for by tax increases:

Increase the corporate tax rate from 11.5 per cent to 13 per cent, while keeping the Liberal’s earlier reduction to small business corporate tax rates

Raise income tax rates by one percentage point for those earning more than $220,000 and two percentage points on incomes greater than $300,000

Enacting a three per cent surcharge on luxury cars priced above $90,000

Implementing a speculation tax targeting Canadian and foreign home buyers similar to the model enacted by B.C. NDP government

Sources: NDP Platform

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

The PCs under Doug Ford have vowed to shrink government and cut taxes, but questions remain about how many platform policies from Patrick Brown’s “People’s Guarantee” will be adopted. So far, Ford has promised:

Ford, who has pledged to scrap the Liberal’s planned minimum wage hike from $14 to $15 next year, would introduce an income tax credit for workers earning minimum wage so that anyone making less than $28,000 a year would pay no income tax.

Cut corporate tax rates from 11.5 to 10.5 per cent in an effort to attract new businesses to Ontario

Use a tax rebate program to cover up to $6,750 for childcare costs—lower-income families would receive 75 per cent of child-care costs back

Sources: Global News, Ontario PC, The Globe And Mail, The Toronto Star

Hydro

Liberal Party of Ontario

With the decision to sell off 60 per cent of Hydro One and rising hydro costs, the Liberals face an uphill battle to impress voters. Highlights:

Through its Ontario’s Fair Hydro Plan, Liberals are offering a 25 per cent cut in hydro bills, with larger savings of 40-to-50 per cent for rural communities

The affordability fund, launched last October, would help Ontarians who don’t quality for low‐income conservation programs to buy items that improve home energy efficiency, including LED light bulbs, greener appliances, and better insulation

Sources: 2018 Ontario Budget; Ministry of Energy

Ontario New Democratic Party

The NDP says its plan would cut hydro bills by 30 per cent. Highlights:

Return control of Hydro One to the provincial government by buying back the share of the utility that’s been sold to private investors

Cut rural electricity rates by about 15 per cent

End time-of-use billing; set a flat rate of 10.3¢ per kWh (Currently, rates fluctuate between 6.5–13.2¢ per kWh based on the time of day)

Open negotiations with the federal government to remove HST on hydro bills

Sources: NDP Website (archived); Hydro One; NDP Hydro Plan PDF (archived)

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

Doug Ford has boasted that he’d fire the CEO of Hydro One despite the government’s inability to do that. Highlights:

Cut hyrdo bills by 12 per cent, on top of the Liberal’s 25 per cent promised cut and return all Hydro One dividends to Ontario families

Use “retroactive legislation” to prevent executives and board members from receiving large payouts if their jobs are terminated

Sources: CBC News; Toronto Star, Doug Ford’s official Twitter account; Global News

Health Care

Liberal Party of Ontario

Kathleen Wynne is heavily showcasing her plans for this area in the 2018 Ontario’s budget. Highlights:

Invest $822 million to bolster hospital care and infrastructure—the largest annual boost in more than a decade

Spend $300 million over three years for registered nurses in every long-term care facility in Ontario and increase the number of hours each RN spends with patients by 2022

Introducing a drug and dental program to cover 80 per cent of specific drugs and dental costs

Expanding OHIP+ program to cover drug costs to seniors 65 and over, which is projected to cost $575 million

Source: 2018 Ontario Budget

Ontario New Democratic Party

The NDP has promised an overhaul of drug and dental care as well as a massive boost to hospital care and adding a new ministry of mental health and addictions.

Invest $19 billion over 10 years for hospitals, adding 2,000 new hospital beds and 15,000 long-term care beds by 2023

Fund more hospital staff to ensure shorter wait times and fewer cancellations for surgeries and remove “arbitrary annual caps” on the number of surgeries due to understaffing

Implement a $475-million pharmacare plan covering 125 commonly prescribed drugs including some take-home cancer medication and drugs used for those transitioning genders

Expand full dental to contract, full and part-time workers, as well as low-income children and retired seniors living without a pension

Sources: NDP Platform

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

The Ontario PCs haven’t yet released a comprehensive platform to replace former leader Patrick Brown’s People’s Guarantee. But on the health care front, Ford has promised to:

Add 15,000 new long-term care beds over the next five years and 30,000 new beds over the next 10 years

Put an end to “hallway medicine”(when hospital overcrowding leads to patients being treated outside of more private rooms), although Ford hasn’t offered any specifics as to how

Encourage more doctors to flock to northern Ontario by cutting their provincial taxes down to as low as zero per cent

Sources: Ontario PC, Global News

Marijuana

Liberal Party of Ontario

Liberals are pushing full throttle on the federal plan to legalize recreational pot by this summer.

Plan to regulate the sale of marijuana through the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation—the LCBO for weed—which was created on Dec. 12, 2017

The new LCBO subsidiary is projected to gain a net income of $100 million in 2020-21 fiscal year, following $48 million in start-up costs before that

Source: 2018 Ontario Budget

Ontario New Democratic Party

The NDP has remained relatively mum on this issue, but what Horwath has said so far is:

The NDP favours restricting the sale of pot to adults aged 19 or older, similar to how alcohol is regulated

The leader has endorsed the idea of using the LCBO to distribute pot but has suggested the Liberal’s plan to roll out 40 LCBO-run pot shops by next year (150 by 2020) won’t be enough to curb the black market

Prime agricultural land must be preserved from being overrun by marijuana-growing operations

Sources: iPolitics, Hamilton News

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

Doug Ford previously said he’d consider privatizing the sale and distribution of weed and alcohol but later softened his stance:

Ford: ‘”I don’t believe in the government sticking their hands in our lives all the time. I believe in letting the market dictate“

But also said “we got to be super, super, super careful” in regulating the cannabis market

Sources: CBC News, Maclean’s

Education

Liberal Party of Ontario

Highlights from the Liberal’s laundry list of education promises include:

A $625 million boost for education funding and $300 million to improve special education programs

As part of a $2.2 billion investment, provide free full-day daycare for preschoolers, starting in 2020

Offer OSAP grants for lower-income students to cover their tuition

Set aside $411 million to fund a high-school apprenticeship program

Sources: 2018 Ontario Budget

Ontario New Democratic Party

The NDP has rolled out a 10-year, $16 billion capital plan which would delve into:

Convert all student debt into grants and retroactively forgive interest for anyone with provincial student loan debts

Create more than 200,000 new child care spaces – nearly a 51 per cent increase from current levels

End standardized testing

Impose a moratorium on school closings

Make child-care free for families earning $40,000 or less, with the goal of child-care costs averaging $12 a day; the proposed price tag would be $375 million after the first year, $1 billion the following year and by 2023, it would cost $3 billion annually

Sources: NDP Platform

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

Doug Ford has said he wants to “review the curriculum in all core subject areas thoroughly” but hasn’t gone into detail:

He’s pledged to repeal and review Ontario’s new sex education curriculum

Sources: Doug Ford press release, The Toronto Star

Environment and energy

Liberal Party of Ontario

The Liberals say that the province is moving towards a more “competitive and low‐carbon economy”. To that end, the Liberals would:

Spend $1.7 billion over three years to support energy-saving programs under the Green Ontario Fund

Invest $52 million over three years for new technologies to deal with toxic chemicals, excessive algae and road salt; better manage sewer system overflow

Spend $15 million over the next three years to protect forests, wetlands and lakes

Invest more than $90 million in 2017–18 to support commuter cycling

Sources: Newswire, 2018 Ontario Budget

Ontario New Democratic Party

The NDP plans to use revenue from Ontario’s cap-and-trade program to fund part of its environmental platform, including:

$50 million from cap-and-trade programs for new no-interest and on-bill home retrofitting to help residents pay for power-saving technology into their homes

Direct 25 per cent of cap-and-trade revenue to rural, northern and lower-income homes and trade-exposed industries

Clean up the mercury in the English–Wabigoon River in northwestern Ontario and commit an additional $12 million to a Mercury Disability Fund for people suffering from complications

Update the Environmental Bill of Rights and expanding parks in consultation with First Nations

Sources: NDP Platform

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

Ford has said his platform won’t have either a cap and trade system nor a carbon tax (despite the $10-billion hole it’d leave in the Tory fiscal plan):

Repeal Ontario’s existing cap and trade system and oppose the federally-mandated minimum price on carbon emissions

End Ontario’s Green Energy Act

Briefly supported opening Ontario’s Greenbelt to housing development to help drive down real estate costs in Toronto and the GTA but walked it back saying the area would be protected in its entirety

Cancel Liberal energy projects currently in the pre-construction phase

Issue a moratorium on new energy contracts and re-negotiating other energy contracts

Sources: The Globe And Mail; Maclean’s; Doug Ford’s official Twitter account

Transportation

Liberal Party of Ontario

When it comes to transit and transportation infrastructure, Liberals have promised to:

Set aside $79 billion for different public transit projects—up $24 billion from the 2017 budget

$11 billion would go to set the groundwork for a high-speed rail line between Toronto to Windsor

The rest of the $79 billion would go to integrating municipal services to allow for broader regional infrastructure

Match a federal infrastructure grant of nearly $5 billion with a $4 billion contribution from the provincial infrastructure budgets for public transit projects across Ontario between now and 2028

Source: 2018 Ontario Budget; The Toronto Star

Ontario New Democratic Party

The NDP plans to invest more than $800 million in transit across the province. Highlights:

Cover 50 percent of all municipal transit operating costs, which would add up to roughly $330 million in Toronto

Introduce all-day, two-way GO rail service between Kitchener, Waterloo and Toronto and year-around GO rail service between Niagara and Toronto

Immediately start construction on Hamilton’s light rail transit project and Toronto’s downtown relief line as soon as possible

Sources: NDP Platform

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

Doug Ford hasn’t said which infrastructure proposals in The People’s Guarantee he’d follow through on but has said the PCs would:

Open the question of Hamilton’s $1.3 billion LRT project to a vote, noting that even if voters reject the LRT, Hamilton would receive the money for other infrastructure projects

Develop new transportation infrastructure to open access to the Ring of Fire mining project in Northern Ontario’s James Bay lowlands

Cut aviation fuel taxes on interprovincial flights to and from Northern Ontario

Sources: Global News; CBC News