Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario NDP blocks government move to end college faculty strike - Macleans.ca
The Liberals will now ask the Speaker to reconvene the legislature Friday, when it normally does not sit, so the legislation can be introduced.
The Liberals say the House could sit through the weekend until the legislation is passed.
Wynne had asked the colleges and the union representing striking faculty to return to the bargaining table today after workers voted to reject a contract offer, but within several hours the two sides reached an impasse.
The strike, which involves 12,000 college professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians, began Oct. 15 and has left 500,000 full time and part time students out of class.