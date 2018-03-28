Ontario Liberals release the 2018 budget: Live video

After a long road to balancing Ontario’s books, helped along by external economic forces, Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals pulled it off last year—they tabled a budget with black ink. The moment was fleeting. All indications are Finance Minister Charles Sousa will table an election-year deficit of up to $8 billion. Watch Sousa’s budget speech right here at 4 p.m. ET, and then watch for context and analysis from Maclean’s writers who pored through the budget all day.

