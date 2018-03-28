Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario Liberals release the 2018 budget: Live video - Macleans.ca
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, left, and Finance Minister Charles Sousa on March 19, 2018. (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
After a long road to balancing Ontario’s books, helped along by external economic forces, Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals pulled it off last year—they tabled a budget with black ink. The moment was fleeting. All indications are Finance Minister Charles Sousa will table an election-year deficit of up to $8 billion. Watch Sousa’s budget speech right here at 4 p.m. ET, and then watch for context and analysis from Maclean’s writers who pored through the budget all day.