12 Days of (Trudeau) Christmas

In 2016, Justin Trudeau and his family have received an abundance of gifts from diplomats and heads of state around the world. As listed in a public registry of the Office of Conflicts of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, the gifts range from artwork to toys. In the holiday spirit, Maclean’s wrote lyrics to unwrap what the Prime Minister won’t need for Christmas.

On the first day of Christmas

Trudeau will not need

An LETV bicycle

Which was gifted by the Chinese

On the second day of Christmas,

Trudeau will not need

A bronze portrait of dad Pierre

From the Bangladesh president

Abdul Hamid

On the third day of Christmas

Trudeau will not need

Bars of gold from Cote D’Ivoire

Which he got from the nation’s president

Who came to Montreal

For a conference aimed at ending disease

On the fourth day of Christmas

Sophie Trudeau will not need

A crystal-studded handbag

From artists in Nova Scotia

In a town called Sydney

On the fifth day of Christmas

The Trudeaus also will not need

Five pairs of Aldo shoes!

A yoga mat for Sophie

Or a set of Japanese towels

Or a leather clutch

Or a Chinese necklace

Made of pearl beads

On the sixth day of Christmas

Trudeau’s children will not need

hockey jerseys signed

By Canada’s junior team

Five pairs of Aldo shoes

Scooters they can ride on

Goodies from U.A.E.

Or a pack of astronaut ice cream

On the seventh day of Christmas

Trudeau will not need

An original script of Star Wars

Signed by the director

Given by Obama

On his visit to the White House

Five pairs of Aldo shoes!

A portrait of himself

From a Chinese museum

Or a cape made from Alpaca

Or a bottle of sake

On the eighth day of Christmas

Trudeau will not need

A handmade guitar

From students in Saskatoon

Or a new tuxedo

Or an Italian notebook

Five pairs of Aldo shoes!

Or a vest made of seal skin

Mugs from John Deere

Or mittens made of moose hide

Patriotic indeed

On the ninth day of Christmas

Trudeau will not need

A Birks sportswatch

A Grand Seiko watch

A woman’s watch for Sophie

Definitely will not need a watch

Five pairs of Aldo shoes!

Three bottles of Bordeau

Or an airforce jacket

Or a $500 giftcard

To a restaurant called Joe Beef

On the tenth day of Christmas

Trudeau will not need

Two cases of Algerian wine

Silk poppy scarves

Flying pigeon bicycle (yes that’s a real thing)

Calgary Stampede cufflinks

Five pairs of Aldo shoes!

3D abstract art of the Canadian flag

from the president of Ukraine

And a vase from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

On the eleventh day of Christmas

The Trudeaus will not need

VERY MUCH AT ALL

But on the twelfth day of Christmas

Trudeau WILL need

Happy birthday wishes

And a 45th birthday party