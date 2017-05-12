18 questions for Justin Trudeau: Ottawa Power Rankings

BARDISH CHAGGER She backtracked on proposed rule changes to streamline debate when the opposition howled in protest, and now the government House leader looks poised to abandon ship on new rules for the Parliamentary Budget Officer. The government claims the proposals laid out in the budget bill would make the PBO more independent, but the opposition argues they would hamper the ability to provide real scrutiny—to which Chagger sort of agreeably shrugged. “Let us work together to improve the legislation. Let us pass it at second reading,” she said. “Let us send it to committee so the committee can do its important work.” Responding to criticism is all well and good, but serial climb-downs in the face of ordinary pushback start to look unserious.