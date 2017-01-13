A cabinet shuffle’s winners and losers: Ottawa Power Rankings

This week was an object lesson for the PMO in how simply disclosing the details of a slightly-awkward-for-optics family vacation up front would have been so much better than sitting obstinately on it so details were pried out piecemeal. The Conservatives have asked the ethics commissioner to investigate Trudeau’s visit over the holidays to a private island in the Bahamas owned by the Aga Khan—a longtime family friend—because his charitable foundation lobbies the government for funds.

The outgoing minister of foreign affairs was apparently blindsided and displeased about being moved out of the post and cabinet entirely. Dion’s bookishness and mercurial nature have been both strengths and liabilities in his long political career. He was reportedly so stung by his ouster from cabinet that he’s refused the plush appointments Trudeau offered in consolation, as simultaneous ambassador to the European Union and to Germany.