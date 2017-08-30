Andrew Scheer announces Conservative ‘shadow cabinet’
On Scheer’s team are all but two of the sitting MPs who challenged him for the leadership
OTTAWA – Conservative leader Andrew Scheer unveiled on Wednesday the list of those will sit on the Opposition front benches when the House of Commons returns next month.
Scheer wasn’t just drawing from a list of the other 96 Conservative MPs to decide who to put in his shadow cabinet; he was also navigating the aftermath of a leadership race he won only by a slim margin and ensuring his main competitors — and their supporters — felt they had a place and a voice at the table.
“Our shadow ministers are united, energized, and diverse,” said Scheer in a statement about his new team.
RELATED: Andrew Scheer’s campaign manager on ending his Rebel ties
Scheer’s main competitor, Maxime Bernier, will keep tabs on the Liberals’ marquee innovation agenda, while third-place finisher Erin O’Toole nabs the Foreign Affairs portfolio. Scheer had already given the deputy leader position to Lisa Raitt.
Before launching her leadership bid, she’d served in the high-profile finance critic position. Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre will now occupy that post.
The other contenders in the inner circle? Steven Blaney becomes Veterans Affairs critic after once being the minister for that position, Tony Clement will watch over public services and procurement matters and Michael Chong will take on oversight of the Liberals’ infrastructure plans.
Under interim party leader Rona Ambrose, Chong had been deputy environment critic, despite his long-standing support for a carbon tax, a policy that’s heresy in most Conservative circles.
MORE: A beer with Andrew Scheer: Tories’ leader, popcorn addict… feminist?
Her point man for the environment job was former cabinet minister Ed Fast and he’ll stay there under Scheer. James Bezan, from Manitoba, will continue as defence critic and Michelle Rempel remains in the key immigration post.
Scheer’s also keeping former Conservative MP Rob Moore as the critic for Atlantic issues; the party doesn’t have a single elected MP from the Atlantic provinces and Ambrose hired Moore to keep tabs on that region.
Three of the sitting MPs who challenged Scheer for the leadership, Deepak Obhrai, Kellie Leitch and Brad Trost, were left off the critics list.
Next week, the Conservatives are to meet in Winnipeg to plot strategy for the return of the House of Commons on Sept. 18.
RELATED: Andrew Scheer, the Conservative Party’s folksy unifier
Hammering on Trudeau’s economic record will be a key theme for the Tories, along with issues that arose over the summer, including the payment to Omar Khadr and the situation on the border will also be front and centre.
But Scheer’s aim isn’t just to oppose the Liberals; he wants to present his party as a viable governing alternative.
“The Conservative shadow ministers will be on the front lines, bringing forward the positive Conservative solutions to get Canada back on track,” he said in a statement.
“Ours is a movement that has room for every Canadian who believes in responsible government spending, strong borders and a more affordable Canada for everyone.”
A full list of who’s who in the shadow cabinet:
Ziad Aboultaif, Alta. — International Development
Dan Albas, B.C. — Small Business
Dean Allison, Ont., — International Trade
John Barlow, Alta. —Agriculture and Agri-Food (Associate)
Maxime Bernier, Que., — Innovation, Science and Economic Development
Luc Berthold, Que., — Agriculture and Agri-Food
James Bezan, Man., — National Defence
Steven Blaney, Que., — Veterans Affairs
Kelly Block, Sask., — Transport
Michael Chong, Ont., — Infrastructure, Communities and Urban Affairs
Tony Clement, Ont., — Public Services and Procurement
Gerard Deltell, Que., — Treasury Board
Todd Doherty, B.C., — Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Asia-Pacific Gateway
Ed Fast, B.C. — Environment and Climate Change
Marilyn Gladu, Ont., — Health
Rachael Harder, Alta., — Status of Women
Matt Jeneroux, Alta., — Science
Pat Kelly — Alta., — National Revenue
Peter Kent, Ont., — Ethics
Cathy McLeod, B.C. — Crown-Indigenous and Northern Affairs, Indigenous Services and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency
Rob Moore — former MP from N.B., — Atlantic Issues and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
Rob Nicholson, Ont., — Justice
Alexander Nuttall, Ont., — Youth, Sport and Persons with Disabilities
Erin O’Toole, Ont., — Foreign Affairs
Pierre Paul-Hus, Que., — Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
Pierre Poilievre, Ont., — Finance and National Capital Commission
Alain Rayes, Que., — Intergovernmental Affairs
Scott Reid, Ont., — Democratic Institutions
Michelle Rempel, Alta., — Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
Bob Saroya, Ont., — Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (Associate)
Shannon Stubbs, Alta., — Natural Resources
Peter Van Loan, Ont., — Canadian Heritage and National Historic Sites
Karen Vecchio, Ont., — Families, Children and Social Development
Dianne Watts, B.C. — Employment, Workforce Development and Labour
Alice Wong, B.C. — Seniors
When your bump in the polls is less than what Stephane Dion got when he was elected as leader, chances are, your picture is in a frame, and ready to hang on any, and every wall in the country, on a dart board. I said this many times, this guy don’t have the right stuff to be leader, not alone a PM. I bet a good interview, by a good interviewer, like Paul Wells, would eat this guy alive.
carpet bomber on
I wonder, does it now mean that Mr. Sheer is also, a ‘Shadow Opposition Leader’, a leader who only answers 5 questions, hmm, i wonder, who used to do that..
carpet bomber on