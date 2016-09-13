  1

Andrew Scheer likely to enter Tory leadership race soon

Conservative MP Andrew Scheer quit his post as Opposition House leader as he mulls a bid for the party leadership
OTTAWA — Conservative MP Andrew Scheer is giving up his post as Opposition House leader as he moves closer to joining his party’s leadership race.

The Saskatchewan MP says his discussions about joining the race to replace former prime minister Stephen Harper have been going well.

Scheer says it would be more appropriate to continue those talks without holding a caucus leadership position.

He is expected to officially declare his candidacy in the coming weeks.

The former Speaker made the announcement as Conservative MPs and senators caucus gathered in Halifax for a summer retreat this week.

The Conservatives will choose a new leader at a party convention next May.
Andrew Scheer likely to enter Tory leadership race soon

