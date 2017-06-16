Beverley McLachlin soaks up high praise: Ottawa Power Rankings

As chair of the Senate’s committee on legal and constitutional affairs, Runciman was the leading voice on its comprehensive report on the urgent need to speed up trials across Canada. Procedural delays, lack of resources for vital court services, and more, are to blame. Runciman’s committee laid out no less than 50 recommendations in a thorough 211-page report. “These are systemic challenges that require a new mindset for many,” he said. It was exemplary work of the sort that can, at least for fleeting moments, make the upper chamber seem a vibrant part of Canadian democracy. But these things just gather dust … right?

Confronted with a powerfully persuasive declaration that a crisis has arisen—such as Runciman’s report—politicians in power are prone to say, “Thanks very much, we’ll take that on advisement.” But the federal justice minister had a much more activist answer to deliver in response to the Senate committee. Wilson-Raybould pointed out that she met with her provincial counterparts a couple of months ago on the court delays question. She promised progress by mid-summer on legislation to start fixing the problem, and another fed-prov meeting in September to try to hammer together a consensus. That’s not action, but it’s a lot more precise than the typical reaction.