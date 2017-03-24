Bill Morneau serves up a sleeper: Ottawa Power Rankings

The general consensus on Budget Day—normally the highlight of the Ottawa political bubble calendar, and yes, that’s weird—was that it was a tentative, sleepy fiscal roadmap. The much-touted first attempt at gender-based analysis is arguably disappointing , and the 2017 document is longer on fuzzy, high-minded vision than big numbers and specifics. On top of that, Trudeau’s finance minister is just not someone with a natural talent for selling vision.

Budget 2017 killed off this nostalgic investment vehicle, declaring it “no longer a cost-effective source of funds for the government.” The program launched in 1946, evolving out of bonds that funded the war efforts, but its popularity plummeted after the late-80s peak because other easily accessible investments offer better returns. Over the years, Canada Savings Bonds bankrolled countless weddings and university educations, as well inspiring some gorgeous vintage poster campaigns and charmingly goofy TV ads .