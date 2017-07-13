Billie Flynn: Viceregal consort, F-35 pitchman

Meet Julie Payette’s husband, Billie Flynn. His credentials are just about as impressive as hers: three degrees in engineering and science, a University of Ottawa MBA, 23 years in the RCAF, a former President of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots.

He joined Lockheed Martin in 2003. These days Flynn is the lead test pilot, and frequent vocal advocate, for the company’s top-line product, the F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet.

“After 10 years since first flight, with our first opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and the maneuverability of the F-35, we are going to crush years of misinformation about what this aircraft is capable of doing,” Flynn told Aviation Week three weeks ago before he flew one of the jets at Le Bourget air show outside Paris.

It sure looks like Flynn had a good time at Le Bourget: He retweeted a Wired magazine piece showing the plane’s “stomach-emptying” display at the show, one which Wired was pretty sure would “shut down haters.”

This is an interesting bit of background, given that Flynn’s spouse was named Thursday as the Queen’s new representative for Canada, next to a prime minister who was elected on a promise not to purchase any of the F-35 fighters the Harper Conservative had sought to buy. Since the 2015 election, the Liberals have been rather more circumspect, making substantial payments every few months to remain in the F-35 consortium.

There is no evidence that Flynn has had any influence over Canadian government decisions on the F-35. And in advocating for the F-35, he has all sorts of company; he is hardly the only person to believe that, despite its difficult development record, the F-35 has come into its own as a superb aircraft. He does keep a close eye on the evolving fighter-procurement debate in Canada, however. Seven months ago he tweeted out an article by an Australian think tank that called the Trudeau government’s decision to obtain “interim” Super Hornet fighters while looking for a permanent F-18 replacement “Trudeau’s Folly.”

And Flynn was at last year’s CANSEC security conference in Ottawa, where he told a Globe and Mail reporter the F-35 remains the best fighter for Canada’s needs. “What I know is that the F-35 program continues to advance and that more countries continue to commit to the airplane with vigour,” Flynn said in that article.