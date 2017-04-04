Bombardier bonuses and Trump on trade: Crosstalk live

Every Wednesday, political insiders Evan Solomon and John Geddes unpack Parliament Hill and beyond in Maclean’s weekly Facebook Live interactive show Crosstalk, beaming our deep-dive discussions of politics, policy and current affairs to your device, no matter where you are. It’s our smart must-watch morning briefing on the week’s biggest topics—and you can join the fray with comments and questions of your own, live!

To get notified when Crosstalk goes live, subscribe to our Facebook page and tune in at 10:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 4.

Here’s what’s on the agenda this week:

Bombardier bonuses. Not long after it came to light that the Canadian aerospace giant planned to pay out millions in bonuses to its executives, the company got an earful from an angry public and delayed half of the bonuses for a few years, with conditions. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose government bailed out Bombardier to the tune of $372.5 million this past February, wouldn’t speak ill of the company on the floor of the House of Commons.

Donald Trump and China. Chinese President Xi Jinping is headed to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday. Late last year, then president-elect Trump appeared to challenge his country’s One China Policy on Twitter. Later, over the phone with Xi, Trump affirmed the policy. Last week, he tweeted that the Mar-a-Lago tête-à-tête “would be a very difficult one in that we can no longer have massive trade deficits…” What’s next for U.S.-China relations?

The latest from the Senate. Embattled Sen. Don Meredith testified at a Senate committee investigating his relationship with a teenager. A Liberal senator is boycotting the committee on Aboriginal affairs unless Sen. Lynn Beyak resigns. And some senators oppose new lyrics to O Canada.

Bring your questions on all these topics or beyond, and Evan and John will be discussing and debating these and all items in the Facebook post’s comments during the show. So join in the conversation, and remember to subscribe to our Facebook page and tune in every Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET!