Chrystia Freeland talks tough: Ottawa Power rankings

KELLIE LEITCH Yes—again—the Conservative leadership candidate lands on the downhill side of this list. You get the feeling what was grabbing her most of the oxygen early in the race is curdling now, and even Trudeau took a cheap shot by way of defending his abandonment of electoral reform. Peter MacKay, the former Progressive Conservative leader who helped create the united Conservative Party, also offered rare commentary this week on the leadership contest, picking apart Leitch’s centrepiece proposal on screening immigrants for Canadian values. “I do worry about certain positions that have been staked out…it does pose the risk of causing brand damage for the Conservative Party,” he said.