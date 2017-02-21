Crosstalk live politics show: Border politics and Canada’s right wing
Border politics: The world’s eyes are on America’s border with Mexico. But in Canada, a nation’s welcoming attitude is being put to the test as refugees begin to flee America, fearful of what the Trump presidency might mean for them. As the premiers gather to discuss what to do, Evan and John will discuss that viral photo, and the logistics of what could be done at the Canada-U.S. border.
Islamophobia: The Liberals’ Bill M-103 has earned plaudits and criticisms. What’s actually in the bill, and why is it so divisive?
Conservative leaders, ex-leaders, and future ones: Former prime minister Brian Mulroney raised eyebrows when he serenaded Donald Trump at his winter retreat, the Mar-A-Lago. And as the leadership race continues to chug along, the Manning Conference—a gathering for those associated with Canada’s right wing—is set to kick off this week. The pair will look at the state of Canadian conservatism.
I think the Conservatives and the NDP are driving the fear factor on this one, and the MSM are helping to get there, after all the NDP did vote with the Conservatives on their motion. It just shows how easy it was for the NDP to vote with the Cons. I thought the camaraderie between the Cons and the NDP today was like deja vu all over again, it should have been the news story of the day. What is the problem, shouldn’t this be a wait and see approach, instead of giving it the mob rule mentality. We have two opposition parties with lame duck leaders shouting and screaming trying to get the government to react to something that needs thought put into it, and not shout fear and bring out the crazies and create this toxic trash talk about people trying to flee from tyranny and dictatorship, and try not sound like tyrants. As long as the two oppositions parties are leaderless and rudderless, whatever they say should be taken with a grain of salt, they are not in a position to talk policy, the next leader of their parties may have a different vision from these lame duck opposition placements.
carpet bomber on
Dear MSM, stop making the air toxic in our country by not helping the two opposition parties spread fear and hatred in our country, we don’t need to live like the US chose to, we need to get along with our people, no matter what faith or what color, its what make us stronger. Whenever fear and hatred is spread, it makes our country weaker. I don’t think our soldiers spilled blood on the shores of France and the rest of Europe in the 1st and 2nd WW, in order to turn again,into what they spilled blood in foreign soil for,Freedom, and the right to live in it.
carpet bomber on