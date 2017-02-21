Crosstalk live politics show: Border politics and Canada’s right wing

Every Wednesday, political insiders Evan Solomon and John Geddes unpack Parliament Hill and beyond in Maclean’s weekly Facebook Live interactive show Crosstalk, beaming our deep-dive discussions of politics, policy and current affairs to your device, no matter where you are. It’s our smart must-watch morning briefing on the week’s biggest topics—and you can join in the conversation with comments and questions of your own, live!

Border politics: The world’s eyes are on America’s border with Mexico. But in Canada, a nation’s welcoming attitude is being put to the test as refugees begin to flee America, fearful of what the Trump presidency might mean for them. As the premiers gather to discuss what to do, Evan and John will discuss that viral photo, and the logistics of what could be done at the Canada-U.S. border.

Islamophobia: The Liberals’ Bill M-103 has earned plaudits and criticisms. What’s actually in the bill, and why is it so divisive?

Conservative leaders, ex-leaders, and future ones: Former prime minister Brian Mulroney raised eyebrows when he serenaded Donald Trump at his winter retreat, the Mar-A-Lago. And as the leadership race continues to chug along, the Manning Conference—a gathering for those associated with Canada’s right wing—is set to kick off this week. The pair will look at the state of Canadian conservatism.

Evan and John will be discussing and debating all these items and more