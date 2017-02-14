Crosstalk live politics show: Debriefing Trudeau in D.C., and leadership races

Every Wednesday, political insiders Evan Solomon and John Geddes unpack Parliament Hill and beyond in Maclean’s weekly Facebook Live interactive show Crosstalk, beaming our deep-dive discussions of politics, policy and current affairs to your device, no matter where you are. It’s our smart must-watch morning briefing on the week’s biggest topics—and you can join in the conversation with comments and questions of your own, live!

To get notified when Crosstalk goes live, subscribe to our Facebook page and tune in at 10:00 am ET on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Here’s what’s on the agenda this week:

TRUDEAU AND TRUMP

The highly anticipated photo-ops and grip-and-grins are in the books. But there’s still plenty to pore over—and so much more left in the still uncertain relationship between the prime minister and the president. What happens next?

THE PM’S ETHICS INVESTIGATION

The ethics commissioner has officially opened a case to look into Trudeau’s visit to the Aga Khan’s private island. What could the political ramifications be?

A BAROMETER ON THE LEADERSHIP RACES

A few more names have entered the fray for the NDP leadership, while the Conservative race continues to chug along. Where do we go from here? And what do the parties stand for, right now?

Evan and John will be discussing and debating all these items and more—including questions you bring to the table! Ask yours in the comments section or on the Facebook page during the show to join in the conversation, and remember to subscribe to our Facebook page and tune in every Wednesday, with this week’s Crosstalk airing at 10:00 am ET.