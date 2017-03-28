Crosstalk live politics show: Legal weed, Conservative crossroads

Every Wednesday, political insiders Evan Solomon and John Geddes unpack Parliament Hill and beyond in Maclean’s weekly Facebook Live interactive show Crosstalk, beaming our deep-dive discussions of politics, policy and current affairs to your device, no matter where you are. It’s our smart must-watch morning briefing on the week’s biggest topics—and you can join in the conversation with comments and questions of your own, live!

HIGH STAKES IN OTTAWA

Amid reports that the Liberals plan to have marijuana legalized by 2018, Ottawa has been abuzz with discussions of the implications and the work that still has to do be done. How will it be taxed? How will it be enforced? And what will legal marijuana mean for the federal government, in general?

RIGHT OF WAY

The Conservative Party’s deadline for leadership candidates to sign up new members has closed. What will this mean for the slate of candidates, all of whom are refusing to budge in quitting the race?

