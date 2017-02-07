Crosstalk, our live politics show: Trudeau’s D.C. visit and the Tory race

Every Wednesday, political insiders Evan Solomon and John Geddes unpack Parliament Hill and beyond in Maclean’s weekly Facebook Live interactive show Crosstalk, beaming our deep-dive discussions of politics, policy and current affairs to your device, no matter where you are. It’s our smart must-watch morning briefing on the week’s biggest topics—and you can join in the conversation with comments and questions of your own, live!

To get notified when Crosstalk goes live, subscribe to our Facebook page and tune in at 10:00 am ET on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Here’s what’s on the agenda this week:

TRUDEAU AND TRUMP

President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Kellyanne Conway dropped the hint that Justin Trudeau would be visiting Washington next week. What will the president and prime minister’s first bilateral meeting involve? What will be on the table? And what does Canada have to gain—or lose?

STAGE RIGHT

The Conservative Party’s leadership race is heating up, as polling frontrunner Kevin O’Leary earned a target on his back at his first debate this past weekend. How will the campaign to replace Stephen Harper as permanent party leader shape up before the May vote?

Evan and John will be discussing and debating all these items and more—including questions you bring to the table! Ask yours in the comments section or on the Facebook page during the show to join in the conversation, and remember to subscribe to our Facebook page and tune in every Wednesday, with this week’s Crosstalk airing at 10:00 am ET.