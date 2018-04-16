Daniel Jean testimony in Ottawa: Live video

Daniel Jean, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security adviser, will testify at the House of Commons national security committee, where he’ll attempt to explain, or perhaps clarify, his role in a media briefing that claimed factions in the Indian government attempted to sabotage Trudeau’s state visit to India earlier this year. Maclean’s columnist Terry Glavin called the episode a “tangled web of conspiracy theories.”

Jean’s road to the committee required a parliamentary marathon of votes and weeks of pressure from the opposition in Ottawa. That the Liberals have sunk to second in the polls surely hasn’t helped. Watch Jean’s testimony live here at 12 p.m. ET.