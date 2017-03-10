Emmanuella Lambropoulos stuns the Liberals: Ottawa Power Rankings

New polls this week cement his status as the frontrunner in the Conservative leadership race, but Bernier was also outed in an ugly little episode. He is one of five Tory leadership hopefuls who gave interviews to Kevin J. Johnson, a self-styled “independent” journalist who lobs racist, pro-white rants online, including a promise to be there “with a big, fat smile” to film MP Iqra Khalid, author of the anti-Islamophobia motion M-103, being shot by a “gun nut.” But unlike the other candidates, who were button-holed at public events for brief chats on camera and may plausibly have had no idea who was interviewing them, Bernier agreed to a one-hour phone interview with Johnson. He has yet to personally disavow the man’s odious views.

The senator, appointed by Stephen Harper in 2013, rose in the Red Chamber to decry at length how everyone has overlooked the “kindly and well-intentioned” staff and “remarkable works (and) good deeds” of the residential school system. It wasn’t the first time Beyak has advanced such jaw-dropping views, either. “I was disappointed in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report in that it didn’t focus on the good,” she recently told a Senate committee. The commission found widespread physical, mental and sexual abuse and evidence that 6,000 children died of poor treatment while in care.