Federal budget 2017: Live video of Bill Morneau’s budget speech

Watch a live-stream of Finance Minister Bill Morneau presents Canada’s 2017 budget to the House at 4 PM ET
At around 4 PM ET, Finance Minister Bill Morneau will deliver the federal government’s budget for 2017 to the House of Commons. You can watch that speech above (until the speech begins, House will be in session for question period, which you can watch). For more reporting, analysis, videos and more, visit Maclean’s one-stop budget hub here.
