Here are the 2017 Parliamentarians of the Year

On Tuesday evening in Ottawa the recipients of the 2017 Maclean’s Parliamentarians of the Year award were announced. Here are the award winners:

Parliamentarian of the year: Garnett Genuis, Conservative

Best represents constituents: Shannon Stubbs, Conservative

Best civic outreach: Scott Reid, Conservative

Most collegial: Rodger Cuzner, Liberal

Best orator: Nathan Cullen, NDP

Hardest working: Kevin Lamoureux, Liberal

Best mentor: Judy Sgro, Liberal

Rising star: Joël Lightbound, Liberal

Most knowledgeable: Hélène Laverdière, NDP

Lifetime achievement: Monique Bégin, Liberal

Watch Maclean’s associate editor Nick Taylor-Vaisey speak with the winners:

Monique Bégin shares a laugh with Maclean’s Editor-in-Chief, Alison Uncles, and Ottawa Bureau Chief, John Geddes, during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier. Photograph by Blair Gable