Irish eyes are still smiling: Ottawa Power Rankings

A new poll shows the former House Speaker’s support among Conservative voters has doubled in recent weeks. The 37-year-old social conservative still lags behind Kevin O’Leary, Kellie Leitch and Maxime Bernier, but he’s gaining ground fast while the top three have seen their support slide. As of the last quarter of 2016, Scheer was third —behind Bernier and Leitch, with O’Leary not yet in the race—in total fundraising among leadership candidates.

It seems the careful politesse of last week’s visit by the Prime Minister to Washington went over well enough—despite President Donald Trump’s Grumpy Cat face at their joint press conference—that the mercurial POTUS will take the PM’s calls on demand. On Thursday, Trudeau and Trump chatted again—the call was requested by the Canadian side, a senior staffer said—about “a range of bilateral relations issues,” including “border cooperation, moving forward on the softwood lumber file and the upcoming G7 and G20 summits.”