Justin Trudeau takes New York: Ottawa Power Rankings

JUSTIN TRUDEAU The Prime Minister seemed to be at the centre of the international stage this week. He rolled up to a Broadway theatre to watch Come From Away in the same motorcade as Ivanka Trump, then conducted an exclusive interview with NBC’s Tom Brokaw. The week ended with Matthew Perry claiming on Jimmy Kimmel that he and a friend had beaten up Trudeau when they were kids. But he said he’d done it because the future PM was much better at sports, which is the childhood-trauma version of telling a job interviewer your worst fault is perfectionism.