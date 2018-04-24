Justin Trudeau speaks on Toronto van attack: All Canadians stand united

Following Monday’s van attack in Toronto, which left 10 dead and 15 injured, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke in front of the House of Commons Tuesday morning.

These are the full comments from Trudeau.

Trudeau: The events that took place yesterday in Toronto were a senseless attack and horrific tragedy. On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my deepest heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of all those who were killed and we wish a full recovery to those injured and stand with the families and friends of the victims.

I speak for every one of us in thanking the First Responders at the scene. They handled this extremely difficult situation with professionalism and bravery.

They faced danger without a moment of hesitation and there is no doubt that their courage saved lives and prevented further injuries.

The entire community of Toronto has shown strength and determination in the face of this tragedy. All Canadians stand united with Toronto today.

Finally, I will note the excellent collaboration between all orders of government and law enforcement in the handling of this situation.

We’re continuing to monitor it closely and work with our law enforcement Partners around the country to ensure the safety and security of all Canadians.

Trudeau’s earlier comments

On Monday, Trudeau had released a statement about the attack. Here’s what he said at the time:

“It was with great sadness that I heard about the tragic and senseless attack that took place in Toronto this afternoon. On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed, and my thoughts for a fast and full recovery to those injured.

“I thank the first responders at the scene who managed this extremely difficult situation with courage and professionalism. They faced danger without hesitation, and their efforts no doubt saved lives and prevented further injuries.

“We should all feel safe walking in our cities and communities. We are monitoring this situation closely, and will continue working with our law enforcement partners around the country to ensure the safety and security of all Canadians.”

