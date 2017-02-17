Kevin O’Leary pulls ahead: Ottawa Power Rankings

The Prime Minister himself had a good week, but his loudly touted feminism—not so much. While in Washington, he participated in a roundtable discussion on women in the workplace. At the table were Canadian and American entrepreneurs and the President—who views women as buffet items or biological liabilities when it suits him—and his daughter, Ivanka, who functions as his woman-friendly fig leaf and cashes in on her own brand as a supposed working mom who champions others like her. The whole thing was incongruous .

MARILYN GLADU At times, the debate over M-103—a private member’s motion calling on the government to “quell the increasing public climate of hate and fear” toward Muslims—became truly unhinged. Exhibit A was Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, who said she had been attacked online as a Christian, evidence that “hate crimes and these attacks are happening across different faiths.” She argued the term “Islamophobia” needs to be clarified. “If I think of myself, I am afraid that if ISIS jihadists came over, they might cut my head off and rape me. Is that Islamophobia?” she said in the House. “I do not know.”