Maclean’s Live: Crosstalk with Evan Solomon and John Geddes

Every Wednesday, political insiders Evan Solomon and John Geddes unpack Parliament Hill and beyond in Maclean’s weekly Facebook Live show Crosstalk, beaming our deep-dive discussions of politics and policy to your device, no matter where you are. It’s our smart must-watch briefing on the week’s biggest topics—and you can join in the conversation with comments and questions of your own, live.

Here’s what’s on the agenda this week:

Taking flight

The federal government announced on Tuesday that it would buy an interim fleet of 18 jet fighters, and launch a wide-open competition next year to procure a new fleet of fighters for the long term. What will this mean for military procurement?

Trump and trade

Donald Trump has announced that on his first day of office, he would take the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Canada has joined those saying that the deal is dead without the U.S. Now, looking ahead, did the Trudeau government make a mistake in opening the door to negotiations over NAFTA?

NDP palace intrigue

The NDP leadership race finally gets interesting with news that Northern Ontario MP Charlie Angus is expected to throw his hat in the ring. Who else might join him, and what’s the state of the party today?

