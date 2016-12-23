Maclean’s on the Hill: 2017 predictions, selfie kings—and rom-coms

Each week, the Maclean’s Ottawa bureau sits down with Cormac Mac Sweeney to discuss the headlines of the week. This week, a look back at a controversial, progressive, historic year that produced probably the longest honeymoon any new Canadian government has ever seen. 2017 may be a different story, and joining Cormac to kick off the show is Ottawa bureau chief John Geddes, who will break down the year that was and the year ahead in federal politics.

The full episode

Part 1. A look back at Parliament Hill in 2016

a look back at a controversial, progressive, historic year that produced probably the longest honeymoon any new Canadian government has ever seen, and joining Cormac to kick off the show is Ottawa bureau chief John Geddes, who breaks down the year that was.

Part 2. A look ahead to Parliament Hill in 2017

2017 will surely bring the government challenges and opportunities. Cormac and John run down the list of likely hot-button issues, from big budgetary files to electoral reform, and from marijuana legalization to Donald Trump’s emergence as U.S. president. They also debate the likelihood of a cabinet shuffle and parliamentary prorogation.

Part 3. Who takes the most selfies in Ottawa?

Have you ever wondered who takes the most selfies, who talks the most and who plays the most hooky? These questions may matter in your kid’s high school class, but Cormac is actually talking about the House of Commons. Assistant editor Nick Taylor-Vaisey joins the show to crunch the numbers—and you may be surprised which MPs top the list for some of those questions.

Part 4. Down with the rom-com!

Sometimes at Maclean’s on the Hill, we like to take a step away from politics. With our final segment of the show, we’ll take a look at romantic comedies. Associate editor Shannon Proudfoot wrote a piece that tore them apart—especially the holiday favourite Love Actually. The post garnered a lot of reaction online, and Cormac speaks with Shannon about why she thinks we need to break up with rom-coms.

