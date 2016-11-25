Maclean’s on the Hill: Fighter jets, electoral reform, fundraising

Each week, the Maclean’s Ottawa bureau sits down with Cormac Mac Sweeney to discuss the headlines of the week. This week, fighter jets took the spotlight as the Trudeau government announced plans to buy 18 Super Hornet jets on an interim basis. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan joins the podcast to discuss his strategy—and reveals the government may be buying more jets than we originally thought.

Next, we hear from the author of a new book, which argues military procurement in Canada is a mess which needs to be cleaned up. Kim Richard Nossal is a professor of political studies at Queen’s University, and the author of a new and timely book. It’s called Charlie Foxtrot: Fixing Defence Procurement in Canada.

Just days before a committee is set to release a key report on the Trudeau government’s promise to change Canada’s federal voting system, Democratic institutions Minister Maryam Monsef appears to leave a sliver of hope for those pushing for a referendum. Monsef is on the podcast to talk about what’s on the table.

And finally, Maclean’s Ottawa bureau chief John Geddes joins Cormac to break down the cash-for-access fundraising fiasco that has flooded the Prime Minister and his inner circle with criticism.

The full episode

OUR BUREAU’S TOP READS