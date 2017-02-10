  0

Maclean’s on the Hill: Mr. Trudeau goes to Washington

Our politics podcast looks at Justin Trudeau’s tete-a-tete with Donald Trump, plus Rona Ambrose and Canadian attitudes on migrants
podcast

Each week, the Maclean’s Ottawa bureau sits down with Cormac Mac Sweeney to discuss the headlines of the week. 

Subscribe on iTunes today or play below.

The full episode


Part 1. Marc Garneau on Trudeau’s trip to Washington

Governor General David Johnston and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau look on as Marc Garneau is sworn in was the Minister of Transport during ceremonies at Rideau Hall, Wednesday Nov.4, 2015 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

We start our coverage by speaking with Minister Marc Garneau who chairs the cabinet committee on U.S. relations, and tells us what priorities the government has heading into this important sit-down.


Part 2. U.S. ambassador to Canada Michael Wilson on talking to Trump

trudeau trump

How do you speak with the Donald? Michael Wilson, the former Canadian ambassador to the United States, lets us know how Trudeau should handle President Trump, and how important it is to make sure this first meeting goes smoothly.


Part 3. Canada’s attitudes to immigrants

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with a Syrian refugee during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, July 1, 2016. (Chris Wattie/REUTERS)

In Trump’s polarized America, Canada is seen as an exceptional country, especially when it comes to refugees and immigration. We head to Montreal, where Maclean’s Ottawa Bureau Chief John Geddes speaks with professor Irene Bloemraad from the University of California at Berkeley to see how true that really is.


Part 4. Who is Rona Ambrose?

Conservative interim-leader Rona Ambrose in Ottawa February 1, 2017. (Photograph by Blair Gable)

Maclean’s associate editor Shannon Proudfoot joins us to discuss her interview with Rona Ambrose about the struggles of being the interim leader. Then Proudfoot gives us the Ottawa Power Rankings, letting us know which MP’s had a good week and which ones had a bad week in Canadian politics..

OUR BUREAU’S TOP READS


  • ON AGENDAS
    The five big items in U.S.-Canada relations


  • ON INTOLERANCE
    The issue that Canadians are less tolerant than Americans on

Download this podcast.
