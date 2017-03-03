Maclean’s on the Hill: Opioid crisis, Canada-U.S. relations

Each week, the Maclean’s Ottawa bureau sits down with Cormac Mac Sweeney to discuss the headlines of the week. This week, the Prime Minister speaks face-to-face with first responders who deal with the opioid crisis in Vancouver. We start our show with Health Minister Jane Philpott, who explains the government’s approach to the crisis—and also raises the possibility of shifting Canada’s legal smoking age to 21.

This week, the government tried to calm fears about the issue of asylum seekers crossing the border illegally from the U.S. into Canada. But some groups dealing with this influx are calling for more help from the feds. We hear the concerns of the executive director of the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council.

The Trudeau government once again goes to Washington. This week, while Parliament was on a break, a slew of MPs and a couple of cabinet ministers headed south of the border to engage in talks with U.S. lawmakers. The trip comes at a time when there are serious discussions about a new border tax. Joining us to talk about the trip is Wayne Easter, the chair of the Canada-U.S. parliamentary committee.

Reports suggest a key Donald Trump fundraiser is set to become the next U.S. ambassador to Canada. Maclean’s associate editor Shannon Proudfoot tells us more about Kelly Knight Craft, and finishes the show with this week’s Ottawa Power Rankings.

